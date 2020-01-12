Gameday 45: The Yotes are good? The Yotes are good!

Penguins

Penguins @ Coyotes

Gila River Arena | Glendale, AZ

6:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | AT&TSN-PT

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that lost a 5 way parlay on the god damn Ravens yesterday.

Image result for uncut gems gifs

The first thing important to note about today’s game is the Coyotes are actually pretty good now! I know, I had no idea until this morning either. The second thing to know is they are coached by a former Penguin assistant. The third thing to know is Phil! This paragraph will account for 90% of what the announcers say during this game.

The other 10% will probably be Taylor Hall/Sidney Crosby adjacent.

Crosby practiced yesterday, but if you’re reading this, you probably knew that already. It doesn’t go without saying what a big deal this is. The Pens have held this ship together with electrical tape, cigarettes, and bailing wire. Getting 87 back makes a run through the East seem all the more possible.

Lines

Johnson-Letang makes me want to leave my family and move to Idaho to sell used cars. I know a guy who actually did this. Last year during a softball game he got so high on mushrooms he fell asleep under a tree. He lives a miserable life now, but none more miserable than every time I see this d-pair.

Jarry in the cage.

Yotes:

Hall-Dvorak-Garland

Keller-Soderberg-Schmaltz

Crouse-Stepan-Phil

Grabner-Richardson-Hinostroza

OEL-Demers

Chychrun-Goligoski

Hjalmarsson-Lyubushkin

Hill

Six games left until the All-Star break. Build momentum into the break.

Image result for phil kessel gifs

May our beautiful son forever thrive. Go Pens. Go Phil.

