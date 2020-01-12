Gameday 45: The Yotes are good? The Yotes are good!

Penguins @ Coyotes
Gila River Arena | Glendale, AZ
6:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | AT&TSN-PT
Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that lost a 5 way parlay on the god damn Ravens yesterday.
The first thing important to note about today’s game is the Coyotes are actually pretty good now! I know, I had no idea until this morning either. The second thing to know is they are coached by a former Penguin assistant. The third thing to know is Phil! This paragraph will account for 90% of what the announcers say during this game.
The other 10% will probably be Taylor Hall/Sidney Crosby adjacent.
Crosby practiced yesterday, but if you’re reading this, you probably knew that already. It doesn’t go without saying what a big deal this is. The Pens have held this ship together with electrical tape, cigarettes, and bailing wire. Getting 87 back makes a run through the East seem all the more possible.
Lines
Johnson-Letang makes me want to leave my family and move to Idaho to sell used cars. I know a guy who actually did this. Last year during a softball game he got so high on mushrooms he fell asleep under a tree. He lives a miserable life now, but none more miserable than every time I see this d-pair.
Jarry in the cage.
Yotes:
Hall-Dvorak-Garland
Keller-Soderberg-Schmaltz
Crouse-Stepan-Phil
Grabner-Richardson-Hinostroza
OEL-Demers
Chychrun-Goligoski
Hjalmarsson-Lyubushkin
Hill
Six games left until the All-Star break. Build momentum into the break.
May our beautiful son forever thrive. Go Pens. Go Phil.
Comments