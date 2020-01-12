NFL

Look: Julian Edelman arrested right after hanging out with Paul Pierce, Danny Amendola

By January 12, 2020

It’s been quite the cast of characters out in Los Angeles (and Miami as well) this weekend, as a number of players around the NFL are enjoying some time off the football field, with their offseason having begun following playoff exits.

A former Patriots receiving duo — Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola — hung out at Cantina Frida in Beverley Hills. It’s an upscale taco joint that celebrities are known to frequent, so it wasn’t a big surprise that former NBA star Paul Pierce joined them.

Here’s the thing, though. Amendola was arrested very soon after this photo was taken, less than a few hours, even. He was reportedly arrested for jumping onto a driver’s vehicle and causing damage.

The report from WCVB 5 ABC reads:

Beverly Hills police told ABC News that they took Edelman into custody at about 9 p.m. Saturday and charged him with vandalism. The vandalism occurred in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse at the Los Angeles International Airport on April 13.

Looks like it was quite the night.

