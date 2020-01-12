Look: Julian Edelman arrested right after hanging out with Paul Pierce, Danny Amendola

It’s been quite the cast of characters out in Los Angeles (and Miami as well) this weekend, as a number of players around the NFL are enjoying some time off the football field, with their offseason having begun following playoff exits.

A former Patriots receiving duo — Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola — hung out at Cantina Frida in Beverley Hills. It’s an upscale taco joint that celebrities are known to frequent, so it wasn’t a big surprise that former NBA star Paul Pierce joined them.

Here’s the thing, though. Amendola was arrested very soon after this photo was taken, less than a few hours, even. He was reportedly arrested for jumping onto a driver’s vehicle and causing damage.

The report from WCVB 5 ABC reads:

Beverly Hills police told ABC News that they took Edelman into custody at about 9 p.m. Saturday and charged him with vandalism. The vandalism occurred in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse at the Los Angeles International Airport on April 13.

Looks like it was quite the night.