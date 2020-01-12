Mark Senden Surges

Last season, the forward line of Gavin Hain, Mark Senden, and Cole Smith was one of UND’s best forward lines. During the 2019-20 season, the UND coaching staff has kept that line together and they’ve checked the opposition’s best players. Recently, that line has started to click offensively. This past weekend, against the Mavericks that trio recorded (2g-5a–7pts).

After recording a single point in 11 games, sophomore forward Mark Senden has four points in the last four games (2g-2a–4pts). Against the Mavericks, Senden recorded (2g-1a–3pts). During the last week, Senden sat down with associate head coach Dane Jackson and viewed some film. It appears video work has paid off. What did they talk about?

“You know, just trying to look at areas where I could hold on to the puck a little longer,” Senden said. Maybe hit a guy on a pop play. Just finding those right spots out on the ice. Kind of in that soft area in the o-zone, and also just defensively, supporting wings.”

We always really appreciate what Mark brings,” Jackson said. He’s such a strong two-way player. Just good defensively, and it was nice to see him come in and do a little bit of video (work) this week. We just talked about a few little things; him holding on to the puck a little longer, because he is so selfless and kind of defensive-minded sometimes.

“I think he kind of advances pucks when he maybe can possess them a little longer and look for maybe a little something more offensive. So, I don’t know if that was it or not but it’s nice to see him, have some success and I was happy for those guys.”