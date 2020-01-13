Andriy Vasilevskiy remains perfect over the last 145 minutes

The Tampa Bay Lightning might have seen their 10 game winning streak come to an end on Sunday with a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils, but Tampa Bay has received unbelievable goaltending recently from Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen, Russia. On Saturday, Vasilevskiy earned his second shutout in two games as the Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0. Vasilevskiy, who had shutout the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on January 9, made 23 saves in the Tampa Bay win over Philadelphia.

Vasilevskiy made seven saves in the first period, six saves in the second period and 10 saves in the third period. Tampa Bay outshot Philadelphia 28-23.

The Lightning’s goal scorer in the game was Patrick Maroon of St. Louis, MO. In fact, Maroon was the only player in the entire contest to register a point as his goal was unassisted at the 7:27 mark of the second period.

Vasilevskiy currently leads the National Hockey League in wins with 22. He is tied with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington of Richmond Hill, Ontario.

In 33 games this season, Vasilevskiy has a record of 22 wins, nine regulation losses and two losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.58 and a save percentage of .915.

Vasilevskiy has not lost in almost an entire month. His last defeat came on December 14 in a 5-2 Tampa Bay loss to the Washington Capitals at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

In another remarkable streak, Vasilevskiy has gone 145 minutes and 55 seconds without giving up a goal. That is 60 full minutes against the Coyotes and Flyers, along with 25 minutes and 55 seconds against the Vancouver Canucks. On January 7, Tampa Bay destroyed Vancouver 9-2. Loui Eriksson of Gothenburg, Sweden was the last player to score a goal on Vasilevskiy as he scored from Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson at 14:05 of the second period in that game.

The Lightning are in second place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 27 wins, 14 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 58 points. They have seven fewer points than the first place Boston Bruins.