Anthony Pettis Scouting Report, including strengths/weaknesses, martial arts credentials and more. Anthony Pettis Scouting Report | The Sports Daily
MMA Manifesto

Anthony Pettis Scouting Report

Anthony Pettis Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

Anthony Pettis Scouting Report

By January 13, 2020

By: |

Anthony Pettis Scouting Report

Anthony Pettis Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
72″ reach, Orthodox
January 27, 1987

Record

22-9 (UFC: 9-8)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

3rd dan Black belt in Taekwondo
Black belt in kickboxing
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Yellow rope in Capoeira

Championships Held

Gladiators Fighting Series Lightweight Champion: 2008 (two successful title defenses)
WEC Lightweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
UFC Lightweight Champion: 2013-2015 (one successful title defense)

 

Strengths

– good athlete
– still young(ish) despite vast experience
– tremendous striker with diverse arsenal
– deadly kicks
– very dangerous submissions (especially triangle choke)
– very well coached
– has fought – and beat – some of the best fighters in the world
– good striking defense
– extremely accurate with his takedowns
– solid cardio
– active on the ground – passing guard, looking for submissions
– can fight comfortably out of either stance
– KO power seems to transfers with him to various weight classes

 

Weaknesses

– struggles mightily with wrestlers
– inaccurate striker
– not a very active striker
– mediocre takedown defense
– can be ‘outpointed’ and lose judges’ decisions
– struggles with opponents who push the pace & pressure him
– has become injury prone
– game doesn’t seem to be evolving
– stuck between weight classes
– his extreme athleticism seems to have left him
– lots of bouncing around weight classes last few years

 

Synopsis

They don’t call him ‘Showtime’ for nothing.

 

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

More Sports

21m

MMA 21m ago

  So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how?  Time to prove it. We present to you (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home