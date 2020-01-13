Anthony Pettis Scouting Report
Vitals
5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
72″ reach, Orthodox
January 27, 1987
Record
22-9 (UFC: 9-8)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
3rd dan Black belt in Taekwondo
Black belt in kickboxing
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Yellow rope in Capoeira
Championships Held
Gladiators Fighting Series Lightweight Champion: 2008 (two successful title defenses)
WEC Lightweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
UFC Lightweight Champion: 2013-2015 (one successful title defense)
Strengths
– good athlete
– still young(ish) despite vast experience
– tremendous striker with diverse arsenal
– deadly kicks
– very dangerous submissions (especially triangle choke)
– very well coached
– has fought – and beat – some of the best fighters in the world
– good striking defense
– extremely accurate with his takedowns
– solid cardio
– active on the ground – passing guard, looking for submissions
– can fight comfortably out of either stance
– KO power seems to transfers with him to various weight classes
Weaknesses
– struggles mightily with wrestlers
– inaccurate striker
– not a very active striker
– mediocre takedown defense
– can be ‘outpointed’ and lose judges’ decisions
– struggles with opponents who push the pace & pressure him
– has become injury prone
– game doesn’t seem to be evolving
– stuck between weight classes
– his extreme athleticism seems to have left him
– lots of bouncing around weight classes last few years
Synopsis
They don’t call him ‘Showtime’ for nothing.