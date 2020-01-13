Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence taunts LSU fans after game-opening TD (Video)

A plethora of stars took the field at Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the national championship game on Monday night, with undefeated LSU and Clemson squaring off.

On one side of the ball was LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. Opposite him was Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence, who’s already won a national title, and is 25-0 as a starter. There were a number of skill-position players on both sides of the ball as well.

As such, the odds for who would score the first touchdown were all over the place. Lawrence ended up running the ball in himself on a read-option in the first quarter, cashing in at nine-to-one odds. Not only that, he let LSU fans in the stands know about it afterward, as he was seen blowing them a kiss.

Trevor Lawrence finds the end zone first in the #NationalChampionship!

Funny, but don’t be doing that in the NFL, though. That wouldn’t be wise.