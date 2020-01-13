Clemson RB Tee Higgins flattens LSU player on TD run (Video)

All eyes were on Clemson and LSU in the national championship game on Monday night, with the two undefeated teams squaring off, on the biggest stage of the season.

On paper, it was one of the best quarterback matchups in NCAA history, with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow opposite Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence. Everyone saw Lawrence help the Tigers upset the Crimson Tide in the national championship game last season, and he’s 25-0 as a starter. As for Burrow, he’s already drawing comparisons to Tom Brady, and appears on track to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

But it was Clemson running back Tee Higgins who stole the show on one particular play, as he burst into the second level of the Tigers defense, and raced down the sideline. He broke one tackle, then was met by LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton. No problem, though as Higgins put his head down and absolutely trucked the poor defender, en route to a 36-yard touchdown, giving his team a 17-7 lead.

Tee Higgins would not be denied. What a beast. pic.twitter.com/VIhl5rcj8Z (via @espn) — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) January 14, 2020

Wow.