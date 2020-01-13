Davante Adams slams critics of controversial first-down call

There were a lot of people who believe Packers tight end Jimmy Graham was short of the line to gain late in Sunday’s Divisional Round showdown against the Seahawks, but Davante Adams wasn’t one of them.

Graham caught a pass on third-and-long, short of the sticks, but dived forward, and it was ruled that he had gained enough to get the first down. However, it sure didn’t look like it.

The play was reviewed, but the ruling was not overturned, and the Packers went on to win the game, 28-23. Still, a number of critics took to social media to sound off about the spot, which they believed to be short.

Adams, however, had a message for them.

End of story, we guess.