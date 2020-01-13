Does Viagra Help Improve NFL Athletic Performance?

A few years ago, athletes from the National Football League (NFL) tested using Viagra to compete, and the results show some effectiveness. So what is the truth? Please also find out the answer through the following article!

Rumors of NFL athletes using viagra during competition have made fans doubt the objectivity and accuracy of the results in the NFL matches. Some even argue that this dishonesty has changed betting odds at sportsbooks, including NFL Odds NJ. To clarify the problem with scientific evidence, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recently started investigating whether Viagra really helps athletes to cheat achievements and find results that the pill has no effect.

If the story of NFL athletes using Viagra, the world-famous sex disorder pill, to boost their energy for the competition is true, perhaps their strategy must at least have a scientific basis. An active substance of Viagra called Sildenafil citrate has the ability to inhibit the activity of an enzyme that controls the rush of blood to specific parts of the body.

In other words, thanks to Sildenafil, free blood flows to wherever needed without hindrance. And one of the important organs is the penis and the lungs. That’s why Viagra and Revatio, the antihypertensive drug in the lungs, are actually just two names for the same substance. Even healthy people may feel some form of fatigue from pulmonary hypertension when they climb stairs with too many steps. The reason is a lack of oxygen and narrowing of blood vessels in the lungs.

Many studies have found that the active ingredient Sildenafil in Viagra has the effect of reversing the situation, helping to increase oxygen delivery to the muscles, and enhance endurance when challenged with height. So, one or two Viagra pills help climbers climb Mount Everest without feeling unexpectedly tired.

A Stanford University study – published in 2006 in the Journal of Applied Physiology – tested the effect of the active ingredient Sildenafil on a group of cyclists on a 6km stretch at an altitude of 3,874m. The results showed that only four people responded strongly to Sildenafil, while the remaining six people had a modest change in achievement.

Over the past few years, researchers at the University of Miami have tried to repeat the Stanford University experiment with more participating cyclists, including men and women, and at different heights. In the first experiment, 20 male and 15 female athletes rode the same distance and height as the Stanford University experiment. As a result, only one male exhibited significant improvement in performance after receiving a dose of Sildenafil.

Kevin Jacobs, an associate professor in the Department of Physical Movement and Sports at the University of Miami, said that: “We tracked all 60 men and women in two studies and found no benefits that Sildenafil brings at elevations from 2,100 meters to 3,900 meters. That shows that Sildenafil probably only works at altitudes above 4,300 meters”.

Finally, since studies at Miami University found no benefit from Sildenafil at 2,100 meters, Jacobs claimed he thought that Sildenafil would probably only be more psychologically beneficial to NFL athletes than really improve their achievements.

Based on the results of many studies, WADA said Viagra does not improve muscle strength and performance as athletes think unless they try to climb at the altitude of over 4,000 meters as the Everest climbers.