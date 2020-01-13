Jadeveon Clowney on pending FA: 'I ain't looking to get on no sorry team'

Jadeveon Clowney has made it crystal clear what he’s looking for in free agency, and that’s winning.

Following Seattle’s loss to Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday, the defensive end told reporters that he wants to play for a contender.

“I just want to win,” Clowney said, via ESPN. “I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That’s what I’m looking for: Who’s going to get me there? I ain’t looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain’t going to fly. I ain’t gonna put my body through all of that just to lose no 16 games, go home with my check. I’d hate that, so that ain’t what I’m doing. So if I can’t win no Super Bowl, I ain’t going to no team that can’t win.”

Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick by the Texans, spent the first five seasons of his career in Houston before getting traded to the Seahawks last August. And while he didn’t rack up quite as many sacks as he did the previous two seasons, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound athletic freak still managed to be a disruptive presence up front, even though he had been playing through a core-muscle injury since Week 10 of the regular season.

Assuming the roster doesn’t undergo any massive changes, the Seahawks figure to be a team that could meet Clowney’s requirements of playing for a contender. Despite falling short in the playoffs, Seattle had a solid year at 11-5, and the team is projected to have plenty of cap space in 2020. We’ll see if Clowney takes that into consideration when deciding his next move.