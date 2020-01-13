Juuse Saros records eighth NHL career shutout

Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland registered his eighth career National Hockey League career shutout on Sunday. Saros, who has recorded all eight shutouts in his career with the Nashville Predators, made 28 saves as Nashville beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Saros made seven saves in the first period, 11 saves in the second period and 10 saves in the third period. Josh Morrissey of Calgary, Alberta and fellow Fin Patrik Laine of Tampere, Finland led the Jets in shots on goal with five each. Nashville outshot Winnipeg 32-28.

In 2019-20, Saros has a record of six wins, seven regulation losses and four losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 3.09 and a save percentage of .897.

It has been quite the week for Predators goaltenders. On Thursday, Pekka Rinne scored a goal for Nashville in a 5-2 Predators win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Like Saros, Rinne is also from Finland as he is from Kempele.

In the Predators win over the Jets, Kyle Turris of New Westminster, British Columbia scored the only goal of the hockey game. It came at 11:53 of the first period from Yakov Trenin of Chelyabinsk, Russia. The assist for the rookie Trenin came one day before his 23rd birthday.

The win over the Jets was the second win for John Hynes of Warwick, RI since he became the Predators head coach on Tuesday. Hynes, who replaced Peter Laviolette of Franklin, MA, lost his first game with Nashville by a score of 6-2 to the Boston Bruins, but then helped the Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Thursday before beating the Jets.

The Predators were expected to contend for a Central Division title in 2019-20, but are 16 points back of the first place St. Louis Blues. They have a record of 21 wins, 16 regulation losses and seven losses in extra time for 49 points. Nashville is four points back of the Edmonton Oilers for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.