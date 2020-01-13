Lakers

LeBron James rocks out on stage with latin star Bad Bunny (Video)

By January 13, 2020

Lakers star LeBron James has been feeling a bit under the weather recently, dealing with the flu, but that didn’t stop him from balling out and having a good time at a concert.

Calibash 2020 was quite the event, as the two-day concert brought some of the biggest names in latin music. Among them was Bad Bunny, as he headlined the event, so James made sure to watch him perform at Staples Center on Sunday night.

James, as he often does, put himself in the spotlight, and actually danced on stage with the latin sensation at one point.

LBJ being LBJ.

