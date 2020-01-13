Look: LSU head coach Ed Orgeron shows off cut on face from punching himself

It’s a well-known fact that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will do whatever it takes to fire his team up, and apparently, that includes sacrificing his own body — if that’s what it takes.

The stakes were as high as ever this week, heading into Monday’s national championship game against Clemson. LSU was looking to win its first national title since 2007, and Coach O had his team fired up. It began before he even got to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as you can see below.

Coach O may kill a man tonight pic.twitter.com/wKKFyZ0c81 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2020

Not only that, he revealed that he even punched himself in the face in the days leading up to the game. It didn’t ruin his beautiful face, but did leave a cut on it.

The cut on Coach O’s head is from a practice this past week where he punched himself to fire the team up #FootballGuypic.twitter.com/nrLq9WHIy7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2020

Gotta love Coach O’s passion.