Look: Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend Brittany Matthews goes nuts at Chiefs playoff game after win

It’s no surprise that reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes has a beautiful girlfriend, and she — Brittany Matthews — was at Arrowhead Stadium supporting the Chiefs quarterback for Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Texans.

And Mahomes — rather, the Chiefs receiving corps — needed all the help he could get. The Chiefs fell behind 24-0 to start the game, but lucky for them, there were still just over two-and-a-half quarters left to play. And, most importantly, they were extremely fortunate to have Mahomes — the best quarterback in football — suiting up under center.

Mahomes finished the game by completing 23 of 35 passes for 321 yards, with five touchdowns, and no turnovers. No one cheered harder for him than Matthews, which she did while watching the game in a suite at Arrowhead.

“All those people that doubted us, and hated on us, that thought we were gonna lose this game…Guess again!” she passionately yelled.

Patrick Mahomes girlfriend doesn't seem annoying pic.twitter.com/dca9STjiFG — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) January 13, 2020

Interested in more photos of Matthews? Sure you are. Check out our 10 best photos of here, in the link below.

[Top 10 photos of Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews]

Gotta love the energy and support for her man.