Look: Vince Vaughn, President Donald Trump hang out at national championship game

A plethora of celebrities hit up Mercedes-Benz Superdome to watch Alabama and Clemson square off in the national championship game on Monday night.

As such, ticket prices were through the roof, and it was hard to imagine how current students could afford it. The place to be, however, was in one of the suites, which was filled with celebrities. Among them was President Donald Trump, with his wife, Melania. Not only that, actor Vince Vaughn was seen talking to the power couple — with the two men chatting it up, and Melania stuck in the middle.

Vince Vaughn getting canceled tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Yy9Y40zpOq — Drew Weaver (@drewski334) January 14, 2020

We’d love to know what the powerful trio talked about.