NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jonas Valanciunas

January 13, 2020

Jan 12, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jonas Valanciunas – Memphis (vs Golden State)

31 points, 13-17 FG, 4-5 FT, 1 3PT, 19 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks

The young Grizzlies are surprising folks this year, as did their veteran big man JV last night.

 

