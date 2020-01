Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

This was one of those games where the Celtics did what they had to do for the win. A few extended lapses prevented this from being a big-time blow-out, but the outcome was never in doubt. Boston wins it, 113-101.

Kemba and Kanter a combined 7 for 7 @BrianTRobb — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 14, 2020

Jim Boylen and Brad Stevens just looked at each other after this sequence and started laughing. pic.twitter.com/rWXm2N4PrM — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 14, 2020

Second Quarter Early return: The #Celtics on an 8-0 run, lead 36-19. After Enes Kanter and Kemba Walker carried the offense in the 1Q, it looks like it's Tatum time now. He has 10 pts, a quick 6 coming here in the first couple minutes of the 2Q. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 14, 2020

💦 S P L A S H 💦 pic.twitter.com/hcTrtrqlEC — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2020

Grant to JB for the 🔨😯

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/RZXv8pi3QP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 14, 2020

Game-high 15 points on 7/8 FG. Also a team-high 7 rebounds. https://t.co/pmy1GA42fM — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 14, 2020

HALFTIME: Celtics 55, Bulls 37

☘️ Kanter: 15 PTS (7-8), 7 REB

☘️ Tatum: 10 PTS, 4 REB pic.twitter.com/8TrgazBoEI — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 14, 2020

While we wait for an injury update, here's the play that Grant Williams got injured … pic.twitter.com/aFr6fV9plw — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 14, 2020

The diagnosis was a sore shoulder. Grant returned in the 2nd half.

The Celtics came out in this 3rd quarter thinking they could coast to a win and the Bulls are badly outplaying them. We have a game. — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) January 14, 2020

Bulls with 20 paint points on 10-of-11 shooting in the 3rd quarter to make this a game. — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) January 14, 2020

Jayson Tatum, rim protector pic.twitter.com/6HUmLb1Z7x — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2020

Marcus Smart is a good basketball player. pic.twitter.com/uIywUs5ecz — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 14, 2020

#Celtics beat #Bulls 113-101 with six players in double figures, including Tatum with 21, Brown 19, Kanter 15; LaVine 30, Young 17, Satoransky 12. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 14, 2020