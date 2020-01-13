UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 13/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5 2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 381 3 3 3 Dustin Poirier 270.5 4 4 4 Justin Gaethje 253 5 5 9 Kevin Lee 247.5 6 6 14 Charles Oliveira 244.5 7 7 8 Dan Hooker 233 8 8 16 Islam Makhachev 195 9 9 Carlos Diego Ferreira 182.5 10 10 7 Paul Felder 181.5 11 11 12 Anthony Pettis 177 12 60 Josh Emmett 175 13 12 10 Al Iaquinta 164 14 13 15 Alexander Hernandez 159 15 14 Francisco Trinaldo 131.5 16 15 Leonardo Santos 124 17 16 13 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 18 17 Beneil Dariush 110 18 17 David Teymur 110 20 19 Nik Lentz 109 21 20 Scott Holtzman 101.5 22 21 11 Edson Barboza 98 23 22 Yancy Medeiros 87 24 23 Jim Miller 83.5 25 31 Mairbek Taisumov 82.5 26 25 Davi Ramos 78.5 27 26 Damir Hadzovic 76 28 26 Drew Dober 75.5 29 28 Alexander Yakovlev 74 30 29 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 73 31 30 Magomed Mustafaev 71 32 24 Joe Lauzon 66 33 32 Vinc Pichel 65 34 33 Luis Pena 64 35 34 Clay Guida 58.5 36 35 John Makdessi 53.5 37 36 Desmond Green 52.5 37 36 Nasrat Haqparast 52.5 39 38 Joaquim Silva 51 39 38 Michael Johnson 51 41 40 Drakkar Klose 47.5 42 41 Lando Vannata 46.5 43 42 Stevie Ray 44 44 43 Devonte Smith 43 45 44 Marc Diakiese 41.5 46 45 Khama Worthy 40 47 46 Arman Tsarukyan 35 48 47 Joseph Duffy 32 49 49 Frank Camacho 30 50 50 Don Madge 27.5 51 51 Matt Frevola 24.5 52 53 Claudio Puelles 23 53 54 Jalin Turner 22.5 54 55 Alex White 21.5 55 51 Dong Hyun Ma 21 56 56 Jared Gordon 20 56 56 Joel Alvarez 20 56 56 Teemu Packalen 20 59 59 Christos Giagos 18 60 61 Roosevelt Roberts 16 61 NR Joe Solecki 15 62 63 Damir Ismagulov 13.5 63 65 Mark Madsen 10 63 65 Mike Davis 10 63 65 Ottman Azaitar 10 66 69 Alex da Silva 5 66 69 Austin Hubbard 5 66 69 Brad Riddell 5 66 NR Omar Morales 5 66 69 Rafael Fiziev 5 71 73 Thiago Moises 4.5 72 76 Bobby Green 4 73 79 Fares Ziam 0 73 79 Jamie Mullarkey 0 73 79 Jonathan Pearce 0 73 79 Kyle Prepolec 0 73 79 Marcos Mariano 0 73 79 Matt Wiman 0 73 79 Rodrigo Vargas 0





