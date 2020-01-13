Watch Kim Kardashian go full petty, stand up to heckle Tristan Thompson during game

The petty is real with the Kardashian clan, which was evidenced by what happened during Monday’s Cavaliers-Lakers game at Staples Center.
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Tristan Thompson, was out there on the court, playing for the game, and he had some hecklers waiting for him, right in the front row.
Khloe’s sister, Kim, was spotted seated courtside at the game, right behind one of the baskets. She made sure to stand when Thompson went to the line at one point in the first half of the game, and she booed the hell out of him.
And we know she was there, with this video showing her and husband Kanye West serving as proof.
Remind us to never get on a Kardashian’s bad side.
