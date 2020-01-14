2020 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles, Raiders upgrade their wide receiver units

With the No. 1 seed LSU Tigers dethroning the No. 3 seed Clemson Tigers in the National Championship Game to become the new kings of college football, it’s a perfect time to unveil our second 2020 NFL mock draft.

In our first mock draft, we had not one, but five quarterbacks go in the first round, headlined by LSU’s Joe Burrow.

The Heisman Trophy winner put together another masterful performance in the championship game, completing 63.2-percent of his passes for 463 yards and six total touchdowns.

The senior quarterback also broke the FBS single-season record for touchdowns passes (60) and touchdowns responsible for (65) on Monday night. In his final collegiate game, Burrow proved that he was the best quarterback in the country and the clear-cut first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, after Burrow presumably goes off the board at No. 1, there could be some jockeying between various teams to get Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Hebert.

Both quarterbacks should top-10 locks in April’s draft, especially with how the draft board has changed since our first mock draft.

Outside of the quarterbacks, this is also a draft where teams can find playmakers and impact players at both wide receiver and cornerback.

Therefore, we could see a run on both positions in the first round. Using The Draft Network’s mock draft simulator here’s our two-round 2020 NFL mock draft:

1. Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The Bengals will be wasting no time on draft night as they select Burrow with the first overall pick.

2. Washington Redskins – Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

In our first mock draft, we had Young going second overall to the New York Giants. However, the Maryland native will join former teammates Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin in Washington.

With the potential addition of Young, Washington will have a young and talented defensive line under new head coach Ron Rivera.

3. Detroit Lions – Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

At No. 3 overall, this could be prime territory for a quarterback-needy team to make a trade with the Lions. But for all intents and purposes, Detroit grabs the best cornerback in the draft in Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah.

4. New York Giants – Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

For the second-straight year, the Giants will use a first-round pick on a defensive player from Clemson University. Luckily for them, they are getting an absolute playmaker in Isaiah Simmons, who is an athletic hybrid safety/linebacker.

5. Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The Dolphins could be a team that potentially makes a trade with the Lions to get their franchise quarterback. If that’s the case, expect head coach Brian Flores and the rest of the Miami brain trust to select Tua.