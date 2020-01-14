Andrei Vasilevskiy named NHL first star of the week for January 6-12

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen, Russia was named the National Hockey League’s first star of the week for the week from January 6-12, 2020. In three games, Vasilevskiy posted a record of three wins sand zero losses, a goals against average of 0.67, save percentage of .972 and two shutouts.

Vasilevskiy opened the week by making 21 saves on 23 shots on goal in a convincing 9-2 Tampa Bay win over the Vancouver Canucks on January 7. He then sparkled with back-to-back shutouts. Vasilevskiy blanked the Arizona Coyotes on January 9 by making 25 saves in a 4-0 Tampa Bay win and then had 23 saves in a 1-0 Tampa Bay win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 11.

The first two Lightning wins came at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The third Lightning win of the week came at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

On the season, Vasilevskiy leads the NHL in wins with 22. He is tied in that category with Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues. Vasilevskiy has a record of 22 wins, nine regulation losses, two losses in extra time, two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.58 and a save percentage of .915.

Vasilevskiy also has a remarkable shutout streak going. He has not given up a goal in the last 145 minutes of action. The last goal Vasilevskiy gave up was at 14:05 of the second period in the Lightning’s converted touchdown win over the rising Canucks. Tampa Bay’s next game is on Tuesday when they host the struggling Los Angeles Kings. They then play in Minnesota on Thursday and then in Winnipeg on Friday before taking 10 days off for the NHL All-Star Break.

Speaking of the All-Star break, Vasilevskiy is replacing Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask in the NHL All-Star Game January 25 in St. Louis. The other goaltender in the Atlantic Division will be Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens.