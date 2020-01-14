Betting on Sports America 2020 Expo Space Nearly Sold Out

The phenomenal level of interest in Betting on Sports America 2020 means that booth space in the expo hall is selling quickly, with the entire floor set to be booked out months ahead of the event.

Following the runaway success of SBC’s debut U.S. event earlier this year, the largest dedicated sports betting trade show in the world returns to New Jersey’s Meadowlands Exposition Center on April 28-30 2020.

With the U.S. industry enjoying rapid growth as more states legalize regulated sports betting, the event will be 66% bigger than the 2019 edition, with more than 2,500 executives from online operators, bricks & mortar casinos, sports leagues, regulators, affiliates, investors and suppliers set to attend.

That audience makes the 61,000 sq ft exhibition space the ideal place to showcase products and services to key industry decision makers, and many of the world’s leading tech and data suppliers have selected BOSA 2020 to promote their offerings to U.S. buyers.

Scientific Games, IGT, SBTech, BetConstruct, Sportradar, Stats Perform, Superbook, Sporting Solutions and Sirplay are among the companies to have already booked their stands.

With just 25% of booth space still available and enquiries about the remaining stands coming in at a rapid pace, now is the time to act if you wish to book your company’s place on the show floor and engage with the largest audience of sports betting industry professionals seen in the U.S. to date.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO of SBC, said: “It is no surprise that we have seen unprecedented demand from companies who want to be a part of this. The BOSA 2020 exhibit hall is the premiere location for companies within the sports betting industry to be seen.

“Space is limited and, based on the current discussions and requests, it’s clear the window is closing fast, so I recommend that interested companies act quickly.”

In addition to the expo showcasing the latest innovations from leading suppliers, BOSA 2020 features an in-depth content offering that will see 200 industry leading speakers deliver insights on key issues across 50 conference sessions.

Sue Schneider, VP, Growth & Strategy, Americas for SBC, said: “As more and more states move to legalize and regulate sports betting, and with all of them seemingly taking different approaches, it only increases the demand for information, knowledge and connections.

“With literally all the major players attending, BOSA is the perfect place for companies to leverage their exposure to the industry.”

Exhibitors, sponsors and delegates will also have access to a range of exclusive evening networking events in upscale venues in New York and New Jersey to allow more new connections to be made and business discussions to continue in relaxed settings. Entrance to all of these events is included with the show pass.

Contact SBC via the website or sales@sbcgaming.com today to discuss your options for exhibiting at or sponsoring Betting on Sports America 2020 and how it will help you to reach new customers in the U.S.