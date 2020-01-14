Danica Patrick reacts to Packers' playoff win with great photo from game

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has now been dating Aaron Rodgers for quite some time, and she continues to support him by sticking by his side, while also making sure she’s on scene to watch the Packers quarterback torch opposing defenses.

That’s exactly what she did (as well as Rodgers, for that matter) on Sunday, hitting up Lambeau Field for the divisional-round game against the Seahawks, which the Packers won, 28-23

Patrick posted a photo of her and her buddies watching the game in a suite, and it looked pretty lit up there. She also shared a caption, showing how she was feeling at the time.

“Kind of excited crew last night! 😄 go pack go!!!!!!…..onto San Fran! Feelin it. Anybody else?!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Packers fans likely echo her sentiments, as their team is one win away from a Super Bowl appearance.