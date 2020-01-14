Ed Orgeron celebrated LSU's national title win with fried chicken feast?

There was a time two years ago when LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was on the hot seat, but on Monday night, he led his team to a national title win.

Not only that, LSU went in and absolutely dominating the defending champion Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, racking up 625 total yards, and winning 42-25.

It was LSU’s first title win since 2007, and fans in both the French Quarter and Baton Rouge went nuts celebrating. Orgeron isn’t a drinker, though, and has said he’s a family man. How he celebrated after the game might surprise you. He and his wife went to their hotel room, and they ate Popeye’s fried chicken.

We didn’t know what we was going to eat,” Orgeron said, via USA Today Sports. “Somebody gave us some Popeyes fried chicken, so we took it up in the room, and she ate half of hers and I ate the rest. And then we went to bed.”

He continued:

“We’re going to enjoy this, but it’s a recruiting weekend this weekend,” he said. “We’re going to start recruiting, get after it, and on to next year.”

Coach O is truly the “every man.” He speaks for all of us.