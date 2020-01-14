Five interesting storylines from the NCAA College Football Championship

Louisiana State University won their fourth National College Football championship on Monday night in New Orleans with a 42-25 win over Clemson. Joe Burrow was simply spectacular as he completed 31 passes in 49 attempts for 463 passing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 14 rushes for 58 yards and another major score. Here are five fascinating storylines from this year’s NCAA Football’s championship game.

5) Thaddeus Moss found the end zone twice–Yes, that was Randy Moss’s son Thaddeus on the football field Monday night, and the tight end caught five passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

4) We knew heading into the game the Tigers would win– For the first time in the history of college football’s championship game, there were two teams with the same name that played against each other. Remarkably, Louisiana State and Clemson were each called the Tigers for the first time in the same season. That was way back in 1896.

3) Donald Trump is as popular in the U.S. as ever–I am Canadian, and not a democrat or republican, but you have to praise United States President Donald Trump on a brilliant political strategical move. Knowing that Louisiana has been a republican state since 2000, Trump and his wife Melania attended the game, and received a standing ovation with loud applause prior to the contest. Trump’s presence proved that football is alive and well in the United States.

2) Ja’Marr Chase was a beast–The native of Harvey, LA was the recipient of Joe Burrow passes all night long. He had nine catches for 221 yards receiving, the most receiving yards ever by a player in a college football championship game.

1)The College Football season was simply Joe Burrow’s– The amazing NCAA season of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow came to an end on Monday. According to ESPN, in the championship game, he set the record for most touchdowns responsible in a championship game (six) and most passing yards (366) in the championship final as well.