Hilarious Prop Bets for McGregor-Cerrone Press Conference

Got this press release this morning – enjoy:

The UFC is holding an open-to-the-public press conference ahead of Saturday’s megafight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

Naturally, you can bet on just about anything that might happen at the presser. SportsBetting.ag has put together more than a dozen crazy prop bets for the event, which will be held at The Palms Casino Resort at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Props ranging from how late McGregor will show up to what the fighters will wear to insults hurled are on the betting board.

Here are real-time odds that will update until the press conference begins: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

How late will Conor McGregor be to press conference?

Over 6.5 minutes

Under 6.5 minutes

Will Conor McGregor wear a suit?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?

Yes -400

No +250

Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Donald Cerrone wear a cowboy hat?

Yes -1000

No +500

Will Conor McGregor hold a Proper 12 bottle?

Yes -300

No +200

Will Conor McGregor say “Proper 12”?

Yes -1000

No +500

Will Donald Cerrone hold a Budweiser can/bottle?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone come in physical contact?

Yes -150

No +110

Will either Conor McGregor or Donald Cerrone throw an object?

Yes +300

No -500

Will Conor McGregor reference a Donald Cerrone family member?

Yes +300

No -500

Will “Khabib” be said be either fighter?

Yes +150

No -200

Will Conor McGregor call Donald Cerrone “slow” or “stiff”?

Yes +150

No -200

Will Donald Cerrone call Conor McGregor “McNugget”?

Yes +150

No -200

Total f-bombs said by Conor McGregor

Over 6.5

Under 6.5

Will Conor McGregor predict a KO finish over Donald Cerrone?

Yes +200

No -300

Will any press conference attendee be arrested?

Yes +200

No -300