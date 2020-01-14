Ja Morant trash talks James Harden after draining three-pointer (Video)

Ja Morant is one of the brightest young stars in the game, and he’s currently the frontrunner to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

Zion Williamson drew all the hype in the time leading up to the draft, but he’s yet to play in an NBA game thus far this season, although he’ll likely make his debut later on this week.

As for Morant, well, he’s been balling out of control. He’s shooting just under 50 cent from the field, and 40.7 percent from three-point range — picking up where he left off in college. Not only that, he’s averaging 18.0 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He’s the total package.

James Harden found that out on Tuesday night, when Morant drained a three-pointer in his face. Morant then had some words for the former MVP afterward:

“Tell that mother f–ker about me!” Morant yelled.

Ja Morant had some words after knocking this three down on Harden 👀 pic.twitter.com/4WhhajhYFb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2020

He also did this in the game.

Ja ditches Harden and the alley pic.twitter.com/kjJfLzlysA — Joe Wobgles (@WorldWideWob) January 15, 2020

No need to tell him, as Harden now knows all about the young star, who dropped 26 points int he game, on a ridiculously efficient 10-of-11 shooting performance.