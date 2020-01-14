Joe Brady leaving LSU to become Panthers' OC

The Panthers hired one of the hottest names in college football to be their next head coach, and they’ve added another to be their next offensive coordinator.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady is returning to the NFL to join Matt Rhule’s staff in Carolina.

LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady has told people today that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2020

At 30 years old, Brady is now the youngest coordinator in the NFL. A former offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints, Brady was the mastermind behind LSU’s record-setting passing attack led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. Burrow’s passing statistics under Brady were night and day compared to the previous season.

With Joe Brady designing the passing attack in 2019, LSU QB Joe Burrow saw his numbers skyrocket. 2018 2019

16 PASS TD 60

2,894 PASS YARDS 5,671

57.8 CMP PCT 76.3

133.2 QB RATING 202.0 pic.twitter.com/4DBb5QbpWq — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 14, 2020

With Rhule and Brady coming from the college ranks, the Panthers will definitely have a college feel to them next season. The question is: Who’s going to be the quarterback? There’s been speculation that Carolina might move on from former MVP Cam Newton, but it’s unclear if the recent coaching hires change that. If Newton is healthy in 2020 and still with the Panthers, it would be interesting to see what he’d looked like in the same offense that just helped the Tigers win a National Championship.