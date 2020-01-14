Joe Burrow busts out dance moves celebrating LSU's win over Clemson (Video)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow showed why he’s the surefire No. 1 pick in this year’s draft on Monday night, torching Clemson’s defense in the national championship game.

Burrow threw five touchdown passes, and rushed for one as well, in leading his team to a 42-25 victory. He did not turn the ball over against a tenacious Tigers defense, and put forth one of the best national championship game performances we’ve ever seen from a player.

And he finished strong as well.

Burrow went out with his teammates to celebrate the big win, and he showed off some of his dance moves in doing so.

Dripping in swag.