Look: Ed Orgeron, beautiful wife Kelly celebrate national championship win

LSU made one of the most improbable moves in the university’s history when it fired its winningest coach ever to hire Ed Orgeron, and yeah, it worked to perfection.

On Monday night, LSU defeated Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the national championship game, 42-25, and no one was happier for Coach O than his beautiful wife, Kelly.

The two have been married since 1997, and you’d better believe Kelly was by his side as soon as the game was in the books. She even joined him during his postgame interview, nearly immediately after the final seconds ticked off, and did so with this awesome power move, sneaking in right under her husband’s arm.

The Power Move of the Game belongs to Ed Orgeron’s wife pic.twitter.com/yECIXkScVR — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) January 14, 2020

Here are more photos of her.

COACH O IS A NATIONAL CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/B147Sziz4u — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 14, 2020

Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife Kelly from me and The Boys! pic.twitter.com/XmOnmvTMZx — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) May 14, 2017

Happy 21st Anniversary to my wife Kelly! Thank you for 21 of the greatest years of my life! pic.twitter.com/1XaZ318q7f — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) February 20, 2018

What a power couple. What a win.