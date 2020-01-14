Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jan 13, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Shabazz Napier (13) chase a loose ball in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City (vs Minnesota)

20 points, 8-12 FG, 2-2 FT, 2 3PTs, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 block

What a night for the young guard – he’s now the youngest player to post a 20-20 triple double.

 

