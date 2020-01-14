Son Of Controversial WWE Superstar Opens Up About His Father

The son of the late Chris Benoit, David Benoit, was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet where he opened up about the murder/suicide committed by his father on Nancy Benoit and Daniel Benoit back in June 2007.

David went into detail about how shocked he was at the tragic news:

“I thought it was a joke when I first found out. I was in Edmonton doing a fundraising thing with my sister. My mom got a call from RCMP telling her to come down (to Georgia). My mom told me. My grandfather (Chris’ father) went down (to Georgia). He was in control of it. My mom couldn’t do it because she had to take care of me and my sister. He was in control of the estate and the lawyers.”

David also admitted that he had gotten physical with the police officer that gave him the news:

“I punched a cop. I punched him right in the chest. I thought it was a joke, I really did. I just didn’t believe it bro. I think the day it really hit me was at his funeral, that was a hard day. I laid him to rest.”

Photo: eWrestlingNews.com

The son of the disgraced wrestler also opened up about how difficult life was after the tragedy:

“The news was f–king non-stop. It was either about steroids, steroids, steroids, or that Nancy Grace joke, it was terrible man. I couldn’t even walk around. I didn’t go/finish school. I was 14 or 15. I didn’t finish my finals. I finished high school, but just not that year.”

David also took shot at people that have conspiracy theories about it, including the theory that Kevin Sullivan was involved:

“Conspiracy theories are just a joke. Kevin Sullivan didn’t do anything, you know? We looked into that and never had the police look into him, so yeah. I didn’t want to believe it. I thought someone broke into the house or some s–t and did it, but apparently there was a scuffle at the door. That’s what I heard.”

Benoit revealed that it took him a while to come to terms with what happened to his father, step mother and step brother:

“It took me seven months. I was sitting there thinking. I thought about it every day. Why? Couldn’t he have left a note or could he have called me?”

Thank you to WrestlingINC for the quotes.

You can watch the full interview above.