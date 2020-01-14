Super Bowl 2020: What You Ought To Know About Super Bowl LIV

Excited about sports events this calendar year? You should be, especially if you are a big fan of American Football! The National Football League has been action-packed, and the final one is just weeks away, in the Super Bowl 2020. Now, let’s do a quick preview of the upcoming Super Bowl LIV

Where is Super Bowl 2020 going to be?

This year marks the 54th Super Bowl event that will be played in a city that is no stranger to sports or championships in Miami, Florida. The venue for the event will be at Hard Rock Stadium.

What date is the Super Bowl 2020?

The Super Bowl 2020 will be held on 2nd February, which will be on a Sunday, starting from 11:30 pm (UK time).

How much are Super Bowl tickets for 2020?

The league’s official site is offering four ticket packages from as low as $4,725: legends, touchdown club, on the fifty, and 54 live.

Touchdown club for a ticket, an encounter with the NFL alumni, and fully inclusive hospitality for $4,725. 54 live for a ticket, a fully inclusive pregame hospitality, and access to an open-air tailgate party for $6,525. Legends for a ticket, access to the stadium’s club, and a chance to meet and greet NFL legends for $9,000. On the Fifty package offers a ticket, access to the 72 Club, and the field after the game.

You can also buy the tickets from other sources such as Vivid Seats, NFL On Location Experiences, Stubhub, Hall Of Fame Experiences, and others. The prices vary, so take your time to preview your options.

Betting on Super Bowl 2020

You can also make predictions on the Super Bowl 2020 and possibly win some cash! You can do this by betting on Super Bowl 2020 and who knows, you might get lucky! Well, there is obviously the element of luck in but there is some aspect of doing calculated predictions to increase your odds of winning. For example, Kansas City Chiefs are one of the favorites for many bookmarkers. They have been at the top of the game, and they are a team that looks like going all the way.

Who is performing at Super Bowl 2020?

The event will be more than the game with some top musicians lined up to perform. The big names are Shakira and Jennifer Lopez who will be performing at the Halftime Show of Super Bowl 2020. The two have been interviewed separately by different media stations, and they have both expressed their excitement in being part of the upcoming Super Bowl.

Is the Super Bowl on Fox?

Yes, the event will be televised to viewers via Fox (Fox Deportes will broadcast the event for Spanish audience) which is the main broadcaster of the Super Bowl LIV. According to a report published by Bloomberg towards the end of November, Fox had already sold out the Super Bowl ads for a record worth $5.6M.

Final Word:

The most awaited event in the NFL season is just weeks away. Who will win it? Let’s wait and see!