The HOVG Podcast: Ralph Carhart

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ralph Carhart.

The baseball historian talks to the boys about the incredible journey of The Hall Ball (and how that turned into book deal), what prompted his new website Bent Knees and Raised Fists, shares his plans for the upcoming 100th anniversary of The Negro Leagues and, for some reason, the extraordinary luck of The Baseball Brit, Joey Mellows.

SHOW NOTES:

I opened my first pack of baseball cards & got a weird book thing… 😯 pic.twitter.com/nGlMADI5hk — Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit) December 4, 2019

Last week the @iocmedia announced that athletes would not be allowed to kneel or raise their fists in any way connected to politics. My thoughts about this short-sighted edict are at Bent Knees and Raised Fists.https://t.co/eaI6sWhpzh — Ralph Carhart (@ralphcarhart) January 13, 2020

