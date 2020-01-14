Tom Brady's Gillette Stadium suite completely cleaned out, sparking rumors of him leaving Patriots

There are still plenty of conflicting reports about where exactly Tom Brady will be playing in 2020, but it sure looks as if he’ll be leaving New England.

A number of analysts and media members have been reporting that they believe Brady will remain with the Patriots in 2020, but we never saw it that way. Brady will be 43 years old once next season’s games begin, and he’s not looked anywhere like his former self. Last year, the team was lucky to have had one of the best defenses and run games/offensive lines in the league, and it was just enough to get them to the Super Bowl, where they played an inexperienced and overmatched Rams team. This year, however, was much different, as the Patriots ended the season with back-to-back losses to the Dolphins and Titans — at home, no less.

As such, it sure looks as if the Patriots — an organization committed to winning — would want to move on from Brady, whose contract will expire in March, once the new league year begins. Teams like the Chargers, however, may be interested in him, from a business perspective, being that they’re moving to a new stadium, and would want to sell tickets. It just makes sense.

And now it looks more and more like Brady is leaving, as a report from Greg Hill of WEEI states that Brady’s suite in Gillette Stadium was completely cleaned out this week.

“The Brady suite at Gillette Stadium where [wife Gisele Bundchen] has been known to watch her husband play football has been cleaned out,” Hill said on his show.

“It would appear to be, by those who are in the know, that it has been cleaned out in way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before,” he added.

It’s over, Patriots fans, just accept it. The TB12 era brought six Super Bowl wins, but it’s come to a close.