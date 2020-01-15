Connor Hellebuyck sets Winnipeg Jets franchise record for shutouts

Tuesday evening was memorable for Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, MI. Hellebuyck made 41 saves in the Jets’ 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and in the process, became the Jets all-time leader in shutouts with 18. He passes Ondrej Pavelec of Kladno, Czech Republic, who had 17 shutouts (11 with the Atlanta Thrashers and six with the Jets from 2009-2016), according to Clayton Dreger of the Steinbach Online.

In the Jets win over the Canucks, Hellebuyck made 13 saves in the first period, 14 saves in the second period and 14 saves in the third period. Winnipeg outshot Vancouver 41-24.

Four Canucks had five shots on goal each to lead the team. They were Jake Virtanen of New Westminster, British Columbia, Tyler Myers of Houston, TX, Brock Boeser of Burnsville, MN and Elias Pettersson of Sundsvall, Sweden.

The Jets were led offensively by Kyle Connor of Clinton Township, MI who had two goals and one assist for three points. Patrik Laine of Tampere, Finland also had a multi-point game as he had two assists. The other Jets goal scorers were Blake Wheeler of Plymouth, MI and Jack Roslovic of Columbus, OH.

On the season, Hellebuyck has a record of 21 wins, 13 regulation losses and four losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.57 and a save percentage of .923.

Hellebuyck also leads the NHL this season with four shutouts and 1115 saves. His other shutouts this year came in a 1-0 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers on October 20, in a 3-0 Winnipeg win over the Anaheim Ducks on November 29 and in a 6-0 Winnipeg win over the Minnesota Wild on December 21.

The Jets are currently tied for the eighth and the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. With a record of 25 wins, 18 regulation losses and four losses in extra time, their 54 points are tied with the Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights.