Diamondbacks trade relief pitcher Matt Andriese to Angels

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded relief pitcher Matt Andriese of Redlands, CA to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. In return, the Diamondbacks received pitching prospect Jeremy Beasley.

In 2019, Andriese pitched in 54 games. He had a record of five wins and five losses with one save and an earned run average of 4.71. In 70 2/3 innings pitched, Andriese gave up 72 hits, 37 earned runs, eight home runs and 27 walks. He had 79 strikeouts and a rather high WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.40.

Andriese’s save in 2019 came in an 8-3 Diamondbacks win over the Chicago Cubs on April 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Even though Arizona had a four run lead at the time Andriese came into pitch, he picked up the save because he threw the last three innings of the baseball game to complete the game.

Andriese had a career high in games (54) in 2019. It was the first season in his Major League Baseball career that he was used exclusively as a reliever. He had 49 starts in four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Diamondbacks prior to the 2019 season. While with the Rays, Andriese had a brilliant start to the 2017 season as he had a record of five wins and one loss before going on the disabled list with a hip injury.

One common trend throughout Andriese’s career is that he has had the opportunity each season to pitch in cities with a warm climate. That will continue in Anaheim. However, it should be noted that when Andriese pitched for the Rays from 2015 to 2018, he pitched in a dome stadium of Tropicana Field.

It will be interesting to see if Andriese will be given a chance to crack the Angels starting rotation in 2020. The feeling is that he will be part of the bullpen. The Angels had a record of 72 wins and 90 losses in 2019 and were 35 games back of the Houston Astros in the National League West.