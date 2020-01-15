Drew Pearson has sad reaction to another Hall of Fame snub (Video)

It sure looked like this would be the year that former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson finally gets voted into the Hall of Fame.

He is, after all, the only player on the NFL 1970’s All Decade First Team, so it appeared as if the centennial slate of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 would be his time.

Unfortunately, it was not.

Pearson — along with his camp — appeared to believe he was going to get voted in this year, but when it didn’t reaction, he had a crushing reaction. It was actually tough to watch.

Truly a sad day. Drew Pearson in now the only member of the NFL 1970’s All Decade 1st Team not in. The only player NOT in. #Cowboys @NBCDFWSports pic.twitter.com/1601DD4myZ — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) January 15, 2020

Gotta feel for him. He deserves to be in the HOF.