Elizabeth Warren snubs Bernie Sanders on handshake at Democratic debate (Video)

All eyes were on six Democratic candidates on Tuesday night, as they squared off in the presidential primary debate at Drake University.

It was the first debate of 2020, but was also the first time that the field had been thinned, with a number of candidates either dropping out or failing to qualify.

CNN hosted the debate, and helped facilitate it, with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden all participating.

An interesting moment took place after it ended, though, involving two of the candidates. Sanders extended his hand toward Warren, but the Massachusetts senator clearly was not feeling the love. She put her hand down to her side — snubbing Sanders — and then had some words for him. Sanders then walked off, visibly upset.

That was cold.