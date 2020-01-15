Combat

Fight of the Day: Frank Shamrock vs. Masakatsu Funaki

Fight of the Day: Frank Shamrock vs. Masakatsu Funaki

Combat

Fight of the Day: Frank Shamrock vs. Masakatsu Funaki

By January 15, 2020

By: |

 

Date: November 4, 1995
Card: Pancrase Eyes of Beast 6
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home