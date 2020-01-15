Larry Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals for 17th season

The legendary career of Larry Fitzgerald will continue for at least one more season.

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that the veteran receiver is returning for 2020 on a one-year extension. Instead of retiring in the offseason, which some expected the 36-year-old to do, Fitzgerald will take the field for Arizona for a 17th season.

This season was among the most fun of my career. The future is so bright for this team & I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus. Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let's get to work!#GoCards #RedSea @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/ftNd85iFRj — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 15, 2020

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said last month that Fitzgerald could “definitely” be a productive part of the team’s offense in 2020, and he planned to pitch him on coming back, which apparently worked.

Despite getting up there in years, Fitzgerald was the go-to receiver for rookie quarterback Kyler Murray this season. He finished with 75 catches for 805 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. With Fitzgerald coming back, Murray should benefit from having his old reliable target to go to next season.