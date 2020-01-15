Latest Cam Newton rumors indicate Panthers will trade him in March

The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a major rebuild, and it’s sure looking like the team’s longtime franchise quarterback will be playing elsewhere in 2020.

Newton has been the Panthers starting signal-caller since the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, and he once led them to a Super Bowl appearance. But a number of injuries, as well as new ownership bringing in a completely new coaching staff led by Matt Rhule, has taken the team in a new direction. All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly clearly didn’t want in, as he retired on Tuesday, calling it quits on his fairly short career, at just 28 years of age.

Apparently, Newton won’t be with the team going forward, either, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that he expects the team to trade him in March.

So what happens to Cam Newton in Carolina? Ian Rapoport tells me he expects the Panthers to trade him in March. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/MAHDjLbOcd — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) January 15, 2020

Not a big surprise, as new ownership means big changes around the organization, and the Panthers are undergoing a full rebuild. It will be interesting to see where Newton ends up, with teams such as the Bears, Bucs and Chargers all possibilities.