LSU admits Odell Beckham Jr. was handing out real money to its football players

It seems that LSU is now pivoting in its stance about what really happened on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after Monday’s national championship game was over.

LSU squared off against Clemson in the big game, and destroyed its opponent, 42-25. A number of stars on the team appear to be first-round draft picks, with quarterback Joe Burrow at the top of the list, as he’s the surefire No. 1 overall pick.

There’s been a lot of commotion about what happened on the field after the game, as Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was seen handing out cash to players.

Odell Beckham Jr. handing out cash like a bank teller after LSU's national championship victory. Julio Jones might back a Brinks truck on the field the next time Alabama wins. pic.twitter.com/TXUCsbzLHm — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) January 14, 2020

LSU initially stated that it was a joke, and that the bills were “fake.” However, the university switched its stance on Wednesday, admitting it was real money, in this statement.

It will be interesting to see how the NCAA and NFL handle this issue.