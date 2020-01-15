NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kevin Huerter

Hoops Manifesto

Jan 14, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Huerter – Atlanta (vs Phoenix)

23 points, 8-14 FG, 3-4 FT, 4 3PTs, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

A big night from Huerter got the Hawks a much needed W.

 

