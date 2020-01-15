Rapid Recap: Celtics lose at home to hot-shooting Pistons, 116-103

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
When your opponent makes six of every 10 shots, you’re probably going to lose. That was true for the Celtics tonight, as they fell to Detroit, 116-103.
Although playing without three injured starters, the Pistons refused to miss. Mike Gorman reported on the broadcast it was the first time since 2006 that the Celts allowed 60% shooting at home. Detroit got career highs from Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk as well as a throwback performance by Derrick Rose.
The Celtics wasted 25 by Gordon Hayward and 24 from Jaylen Brown.
Here’s all the bad news up front.
Now to the details. As usual, the Celtics were shorthanded again.
Detroit immediately went out to an 11-4 lead and stayed ahead for the quarter.
We had an early referendum on Andre Drummond, who picked up two fouls in the first 10 minutes (one of them a charge drawn by Langford). The big man finished with an adequate 13/13/7.
Plus, he has a quirk.
Second quarter was more promising.
Until Markieff Morris got hot for Detroit.
But…
Pistons remained en fuego in the third quarter.
A 10-0 run gave Detroit an 82-73 lead, then this happened at the buzzer. It was a back-breaker.
The Pistons then opened the fourth with a 17-5 run to roar ahead by 21. From the mid-fourth quarter:
After that, it was desperation and futility for Boston. Despite going on a 10-1 run, Celts couldn’t get closer than 12. A Derrick Rose jumper closed it out.
Insult to injury, a frustrated Marcus Smart got his second technical and ejection.
