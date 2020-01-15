Rapid Recap: Celtics lose at home to hot-shooting Pistons, 116-103

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

When your opponent makes six of every 10 shots, you’re probably going to lose. That was true for the Celtics tonight, as they fell to Detroit, 116-103.

Although playing without three injured starters, the Pistons refused to miss. Mike Gorman reported on the broadcast it was the first time since 2006 that the Celts allowed 60% shooting at home. Detroit got career highs from Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk as well as a throwback performance by Derrick Rose.

The Celtics wasted 25 by Gordon Hayward and 24 from Jaylen Brown.

Here’s all the bad news up front.

Pistons beat Celtics 116-103. Detroit outscores Boston 59-44 in the second half and shot a season-best 60.3 percent from the field. Ugly loss for C's. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 16, 2020

This is the best shooting night (60.3%) a team has had against the Celtics all season. Previous high was 55.2% (Washington). — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 16, 2020

🚗 Pistons 116 ☘️ Celtics 103 🤯 Detroit shoots 60.3% from field (14.1% above season average)

🌹Derrick Rose (22) one of 4 Pistons with 20+ points

⭐️ Based on tonight: #VoteTatum

🦌 Boston travels to Milwaukee for East showdown Thursday — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 16, 2020

Derrick Rose finishes a perfect 11-for-11 from inside the arc. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 16, 2020

FINAL: Pistons 116, Celtics 103

☘️ Hayward: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL

☘️ Brown: 24 PTS, 12 REB

☘️ Walker: 19 PTS, 2 STL

🚙 Doumbouya: 24 PTS

🚙 Morris: 23 PTS, 2 STL

🚙 Rose: 22 PTS, 6 AST

🚙 Mykhailiuk: 21 PTS, 5 AST — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 16, 2020

Now to the details. As usual, the Celtics were shorthanded again.

Jayson Tatum will not play tonight. Brad Stevens said he has a little tendinitis that they want to be cautious with. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 15, 2020

Detroit immediately went out to an 11-4 lead and stayed ahead for the quarter.

Not … an inspired start. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) January 16, 2020

Slow start playing a bad team missing a bunch of guys on the day before they face Milwaukee on national tv? Huh, who could have seen that coming? — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 16, 2020

No Jayson Tatum and we get an early Romeo Langford call. The rookie is set to check in with about 5 minutes to go in the 1st quarter. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 16, 2020

Pistons lead 27-24 after one. Hayward – 10 points

Walker – 8 points

Celtics – 10-24 shooting Doumbouya – 9 points

Rose – 8 points

Pistons – 9-9 two-pointers, 2-9 three-pointers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 16, 2020

We had an early referendum on Andre Drummond, who picked up two fouls in the first 10 minutes (one of them a charge drawn by Langford). The big man finished with an adequate 13/13/7.

If you're one of those people who wants Boston to trade for Andre Drummond, this game should be enough to change your mind — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 16, 2020

Team Keep Gordon vs Team Trade Him For Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/bSLhThxnQG — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) January 16, 2020

Romeo stopping Drummond in the post is not a thing my brain is making up, right? — LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) January 16, 2020

Celtics have spent the whole quarter picking on Andre Drummond defensively. Should we trade Gordon and a first? — New Year, New Scro (@scroteburg) January 16, 2020

Plus, he has a quirk.

As I just reported @nbcsboston, Drummond changes his jersey after every quarter. Likes to be fresh and dry. That’s according to the #Pistons broadcast team. https://t.co/UVH5OnIo56 — Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 16, 2020

Second quarter was more promising.

14-5 Celtics run by the second unit to take back the lead. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 16, 2020

Wanamaker goes behind the back for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Evr4Y1nLxJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 16, 2020

Until Markieff Morris got hot for Detroit.

Morris has 15 points in 10 minutes. He's avenging his brother's (Celtics) death quite nicely. https://t.co/oMcCe1r0h9 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 16, 2020

But…

Jaylen Brown has snapped out of his slump. Game-high 17 points and 6 rebounds in the first half. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 16, 2020

Early returns: The #Celtics rally against the #Pistons continues, leading 59-57 at the half.

⬆️Jaylen Brown (17 pts, 14 in the 2Q)

⬆️Markieff Morris (17 pts, 15 in the 2Q)

⬇️Marcus Smart (0/5, 3 assists)

⬇️Celtics free throw shooting (1/4 shooting) — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 16, 2020

The Pistons, who have the 18th ranked offense and are missing a long list of dudes, shot 62.2 percent in the first half. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 16, 2020

It would be nice if we played some defense but also it's been a fun and fast game because neither team is — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) January 16, 2020

Pistons remained en fuego in the third quarter.

Sekou Doumbouya is just torturing the Celtics. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) January 16, 2020

A 10-0 run gave Detroit an 82-73 lead, then this happened at the buzzer. It was a back-breaker.

Detroit just drilled a three-quarters court heave at the buzzer to build a 91-82 lead heading into the 4Q. Pistons are shooting 62.7 percent from the field. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 16, 2020

Pistons lead 91-82 after three. Hayward – 25 points

Brown – 19 points

Walker – 14 points

Celtics – Really bad defense Doumbouya – 20 points

Morris – 19 points

Rose – 16 points

Mykhailiuk – 16 points

Pistons – 62.7% shooting — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 16, 2020

The Pistons, who don't have a single player averaging more than 18 PPG this season, have four players with at least 18 points tonight. Still almost an entire quarter to play. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 16, 2020

Looks like the Cs picked the wrong night to load manage their best player. — Chuck M. (@RedsArmy_Chuck) January 16, 2020

The Pistons then opened the fourth with a 17-5 run to roar ahead by 21. From the mid-fourth quarter:

19 points for Svi Mykhailiuk is a career-high. His previous high was 15 points. https://t.co/WfeXocmC20 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) January 16, 2020

After that, it was desperation and futility for Boston. Despite going on a 10-1 run, Celts couldn’t get closer than 12. A Derrick Rose jumper closed it out.

Oh Rose. Killing it in the mid-range tonight. That’s game. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 16, 2020

Insult to injury, a frustrated Marcus Smart got his second technical and ejection.

Marcus Smart with a parting message for referee Leroy Richardson and gets a 2 minute, 23 second headstart on showering. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 16, 2020

Marcus Smart just earned his second technical foul… he will be heading to the #Celtics locker room Smart got tied up with Derrick Rose, and then got into it with the official — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 16, 2020

Box score