Tyronn Lue opens up about being fired by Cavs, doesn't think he deserved it

Tyronn Lue currently serves as an assistant coach on the Clippers’ staff, and he seems fairly content with his role. He’s been quiet since being fired by the Cavs in October 2018, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he was content with it.

Lue hasn’t spoken about how he felt about being relieved of his duties, despite helping coach the team to its first-ever title in franchise history — until recently, that is.

He sat down with Joe Vardon of The Athletic for an exclusive interview, and that’s when he finally addressed how he felt about the Cavs firing him. Apparently, he was not thrilled about it.

“I don’t think it should’ve happened,” Lue said. “When it happened, I just kind of — it puts everything in perspective.”

He continued:

“You don’t see that very often where a coach goes to three straight finals and wins a championship and gets fired six games into (the season). You probably have never seen it.”

Still, though, Lue wishes he were still coaching the (12-29) Cavs — despite how bad they are.

“Yeah, I do,” Lue said. “What I tried to build there, I think the culture I tried to set. I thought we could do it together. Koby (Altman) being a young GM, me being a young coach, having young players.”

It’ll be interesting to see if he does get another head coaching job in the future.