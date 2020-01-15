Video of Mike Vrabel getting trucked by ref during game surfaces

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is a former linebacker, and he is quite a large man. He was last listed at 261 pounds, and looks even a bit bigger nowadays.
But even he was in a vulnerable position during the team’s most recent game against the Ravens in the divisional round, which they won, putting them just one victory away from a Super Bowl appearance.
Vrabel was on the sideline for Saturday’s game, along with his players and coaching staff, but at one point, he got a bit too close to the action. A ref came running in and banged into Vrabel — knocking him to the ground.
Ouch.
