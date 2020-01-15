WWE NXT Results (01/15): Dusty Rhodes Classic Gontinues, Women's No.1 Contender Determined

With the World’s Collide and NXT TakeOver: Portland events soon on the horizon, this edition of NXT set out to help shape those shows.

The show starts with a tribute to the late Rocky Johnson, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75.

Highlights from last week’s episode is shown along with footage from NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II from this past Sunday.

Keith Lee comes out to start the show, cutting a promo to hype up his NXT North American Title match against Roderick Strong, which takes place next week. Undisputed Era comes out and gangs up on Lee, taking him down. Tommaso Ciampa comes out to make the save.

Tegan Nox returns tonight to take part in a battle royale to determine a new No.1 contender for the NXT Women’s title. She talks about her return and eventually facing Dakota Kai before being greeted and welcomed back by Candice LeRae.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic- First Round: Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne defeat Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster by pinfall.

Dunne and Riddle hit Andrews with a nice combination maneuver that ended with Riddle striking Andrews with a knee to the face to get the victory.

Dunne and Riddle, collectively known as the Broserweights will take on Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel in the tournament semi-finals.

Footage is shown from NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II where Undisputed Era attacked The Imperium after WALTER successfully defended the NXT UK Heavyweight title against Joe Coffey. Both Undisputed Era and Imperium will be in attendance next week ahead of their 8-man tag team match at World’s Collide.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley reports that Keith Lee was taken to a medical facility to have his leg examined, putting his championship match for next week against Strong in doubt.

In the ring, Ciampa comes out to cut a promo and says it is clear that Undisputed Era has a “hit list” but notes that he has one as well. Ciampa talks about what he plans to do to Adam Cole but Undisputed Era comes out again for another 4-on-1 attack. This time, Johnny Gargano comes out to make the save leading to a big “DIY” chant.

A tweet from Trent Seven is shown asking NXT General Manager William Regal for a match between Moustache Mountain and DIY at World’s Collide.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic- First Round: The Grizzled Young Veterans defeat Alex Shelley and Kushida via pinfall.

James Drake and Zack Gibson get the win following a double team Codebreaker against Shelley for the pin.

After the match, the Grizzled Young Veterans talk about how Kushida and Shelley were a great team… in the past. They are a great team of the present and that will be proven when they win the Dusty cup.

In the next round, they will face off against Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

Footage is shown from earlier where Robert Stone hypes up his client Chelsea Green and how she will soon take over the NXT women’s division. The two get into a vehicle and drive off.

NXT Cruiserweight champion Angel Garza comes out to help out on commentary for the next match.

Triple Threat Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeats Tyler Breeze and Lio Rush

Scott pins Breeze to win the match and becomes part of a Fatal Four-Way at World’s Collide for the Cruiserweight title which will also include two yet to be determined NXT UK competitors.

Cathy Kelley interviews Rhea Ripley in the back. Ripley talks about how she will defeat Toni Storm at World’s Collide and that it doesn’t really matter who wins the battle royale tonight because she will defeat them as well.

Outside the arena, Ciampa and Gargano are talking and Gargano asks if he heard about the challenge from Moustache Mountain. The two agree to team up one more time for “old times sake” to face them at World’s Collide.

Keith Lee is back and trying to get back into the arena, but is behind restrained by security. He picks one of them up and launches him into the windshield of a nearby vehicle, smashing it. Lee warns Strong ahead of their match next week.

Battle Royale to determine No.1 contender for NXT Women’s Title

List of competitors:

Shayna Baszler

Mercedes Martinez

Tegan Nox

Catalina

Bianca Belair

Candice LeRae

Io Shirai

Vanessa Borne

Kayden Carter

Mia Yim

Santana Garrett

Shotzi Blackheart

Xia Li

Kacy Catanzaro

MJ Jenkins

Deonna Purrazzo

Indi Hartwell

Jessi Kamea

The match comes down to Belair and Shirai as the last two competitors. The two battled for several minutes before Belair was able to get Shirai up on her shoulders and toss her out of the ring to win the match and become the new No.1 contender!