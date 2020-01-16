Bradley Beal indicates he 'doesn't like losing,' could be getting frustrated with Wizards

The (13-27) Wizards are awful, and they haven’t shown any signs of improving, either. They’ve advanced past the first round of the playoffs only once in the four seasons that preceded this one, and it’s likely that they’ll be missing the postseason altogether this year.

They lack veteran talent, and only have one veteran star on their roster, and that’s sharpshooter Bradley Beal. The Wizards have made it clear that they want to re-sign him, but the feeling hasn’t been mutual for Beal, as he already turned down one contract extension.

That could be because he wants to sign a supermax deal this summer, or because he wants out in the future. The Wizards have made it clear they don’t want to trade him, but if Beal is getting tired of playing there, that could change their mind.

And it’s possible. Beal recently had this to say after the team’s most recent loss to the hapless Bulls.

“I don’t like losing,” he said. “I’m sorry. Especially winnable games….I don’t like losing. It’s going to keep building up for me. Until we start winning and changing our culture.”

That sounds like a guy who could need a change of scenery.