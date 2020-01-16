Derrick Henry shows how violent, powerful his stiff-arm is in practice (Video)

Titans running back Derrick Henry is the straw that stirs the drink for the team, and he’s the main reason the Titans have gotten as far as they have this season.

Sure, Ryan Tannehill has been extremely effective for the team, since taking over for Marcus Mariota. Mike Vrabel’s decision to make the change at quarterback turned their season around, but the past few weeks, it’s been all about Henry.

He’s carried the ball 96 times for 588 yards in the team’s past three games — all of which were must-wins. Not only that, he also stiff-armed Earl Thomas into oblivion in the team’s most recent victory over the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Henry works on that stiff-arm in practice, and even a helmet during a drill was no match for him, as he destroyed it.

Derrick Henry just broke the helmet off the stick when he was doing this stuff arm, ball protection drill. #titans pic.twitter.com/MsJFMRpTq2 — Dianna (@diannaESPN) January 16, 2020

Wow.